WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Two car break-ins, one with a bag to watch for

Two car-prowl reports tonight in West Seattle Crime Watch, starting with this one from Erin in Upper Fauntleroy:

My car was ‘broken in to’ sometime between the evening of Friday, December 20 and the evening of Wednesday, December 25. They must have a fancy way of getting in to keyless cars because the driver door and trunk were in the closed position but not latched and there was no broken window or anything. Same thing happened to my parents a couple of weeks ago right across the street from me. They stole my prescription sunglasses and prescription regular glasses. Unfortunately, they also stole a teaching curriculum called Crucial Conversations out of my trunk that I forgot was in there. It’s a gray bag with red accents and either says VitalSmarts or Crucial Conversations on the bag… If anyone finds this bag around West Seattle, I would love to get the curriculum back!

And from Sarah:

Car break-in at around 5:30 tonight in the upper lot at Lincoln Park: it was the main parking lot, north end of park … nothing of value in the car. We would love to know if anyone saw it happen, though!

The report on that one has a preliminary tracking number of T19014495.