WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Seeking help to solve hit-and-run

The photo and report are from Rosalie:

While we were driving home last night at 5:45 pm on SW Manning Street at 36th Avenue SW, a red Toyota vehicle heading south on 36th, ran a stop sign and hit the right front side of our car. The Toyota left the scene headed west on SW Manning, then south on Belvidere Ave. A police report was filed. If anyone has a video surveillance system that possibly recorded the vehicle anywhere on 36th, Manning or Belvidere, we’d greatly appreciate that you contact the SW Precinct at 206-625-5011.