WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Mail-truck thieves on video; stolen Audis; Admiral stabbing followup

Three West Seattle Crime Watch reports:

MAIL TRUCK THIEVES ON VIDEO: Thanks to Deb for the tip on this – she first reported:

… Our awesome postal carrier out of Westwood Village said his colleague’s mail truck was stolen from around Seaview Methodist Church today and dumped blocks away with undelivered and collected mail taken out of the truck. Police and the Post Office were alerted. The people who dumped the mail truck were observed by a neighbor in the 6500 block of 49th Avenue SW who said they got into a silver 2 door Audi, License ADT—-

We were trying to get the report from police today when the US Postal Inspection Service tweeted this:

🚔🚨🚨Reward🚨🚨🚔

Do you know who these people are?? If you know who stole this mail 🚐 in West Seattle yesterday please call our tipline 206-748-5430💰up to $1,000 reward (suspect used unknown device to enter and start 🚐) @Q13FOX @KING5Seattle @komonews @KIRO7Seattle @catchwmw pic.twitter.com/jDWVkXwOGO — USPIS Seattle Division (@USPIS_Seattle) December 24, 2019

SPEAKING OF AUDIS: From a texter in the Belvidere area:

Let me know if you see our silver S4 Audi wagon around. It was stolen at 6:30 am in front of our house. They left another West Seattle stolen blue Audi. Both have They tried to returned in a third Audi to get the blue one.

We don’t have the plate #’s but we do have an incident # – 19-474605.

STABBING FOLLOWUP: We were finally able today to obtain the report from Sunday night’s stabbing incident in which two teenagers turned up in the Admiral Safeway parking lot with knife wounds that were reported to have happened elsewhere.

(Sunday night photo by Christopher Boffoli for WSB)

The person with minor wounds to his hand told police he was cut trying to grab the knife from the attacker who had stabbed his brother. Both said it was an unprovoked attack by someone who ran up to them and a group of friends shortly after they left Hiawatha Park. The only description the most seriously injured victim could offer was “an unknown race male, 6 ft tall, medium build, last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants.” The victims weren’t sure exactly what street they were on when attacked, but the report mentions that, as we reported Sunday night, a passerby saw it happening at 46th/Stevens.