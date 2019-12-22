WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Church prowler; package thief…

Reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch tonight:

CHURCH PROWLER: From Holy Rosary pastor Fr. Matthew Oakland:

Today after our last Mass at Holy Rosary, while decorating the church for Christmas, an unknown man was in the church standing behind columns, shifting his position so as to be less visible as the decorating crew were moving about. He was later found by one of the staff in the sacristy going through all of the cabinets, after making an unsuccessful walkthrough earlier as there were still people there. When confronted, he asked if an unknown person was there, was upset at being suspected of theft when asked what exactly he was looking for, and then made a hasty exit toward the Junction.

During this season of such great generosity, this is a reminder especially to our neighboring houses of worship of the unfortunate need to always be mindful and on alert.

Description: About 5’10”, slim to medium build, about 50 years old, African American, wearing a gray close fitting hat and gray jacket with dark pants.