WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Alley holdup; Lucky 5 robbery followup

In West Seattle Crime Watch today, two robbery cases from the long weekend:

JUNCTION STREET ROBBERY: Thanks to the tipster who let us know about this incident early Thursday morning. We requested and obtained the report today. It happened around 12:30 am; the victim told police she had used the Chase ATM at California/Oregon and then walked into the alley, where two people approached her. One pointed a “black semi-automatic” handgun at her while the other went through her pockets. They took her phone, car and house keys, and wallet. Description: “about 27 and 29 years old … the male who pointed a gun at her was mixed race – White and Black – and about 5’8 … the male who was with him may have had a hoodie on.” Police searched but did not find the robbers. The victim called later to add one detail: One of the robbers had hit her in the face.

LUCKY 5 ROBBERY FOLLOWUP: We reported briefly last night on the holdup at the Lucky 5 gas station/mini-mart at 35th/Henderson. Today we requested and obtained the report, which has additional details: The robbers were described in the report as “four black males … wearing dark clothing, gloves and masks … At least two of the males were wearing backpacks … teens-20s, 5’7-5’9″.” They assaulted the person working in the store and knocked down displays, scattering merchandise on the floor. One held the worker at gunpoint and demanded that he open the cash drawer; the robbers also started loading their backpacks with cigarettes. One took a necklace from the person on duty, a lifelong keepsake described as gold, with “rectangular chain links, and a thin tiger pendant.” Surveillance video from outside the store shows their getaway vehicle was a “silver four-door sedan” with tinted windows.