WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 4 suspects arrested in stolen car, under investigation for possible robbery connection

(WSB photo)

That was the scene at 30th SW and SW Cambridge, just west of Roxhill Park, around 3:30 pm. Police pulled over a stolen car; we were pointed to the King County Sheriff’s Office for comment, since the car was their case. KCSO spokesperson Sgt. Ryan Abbott tells WSB four people were arrested, and it’s likely more than an auto-theft case. We asked about radio exchanges indicating a possible link to robbery cases, as well as a possibly related car found in High Point. Sgt. Abbott’s reply: “We do believe they are involved in robberies; which ones, we don’t know yet.” The area’s been hit with several 4-robber holdups lately; we’ve covered two – last Saturday at a White Center phone store, and last Sunday at the 35th/Henderson Lucky 5 (here’s our followup) . Investigators are still working on all this; more information is expected tomorrow.