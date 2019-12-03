West Seattle Christmas lights: Festive in Fauntlee Hills

Three weeks until Christmas Eve – so it’s time to start highlighting West Seattle displays! We appreciate your tips every year. First tip we received this season was from Jim, advising us to check out his brother Ken‘s display at 39th SW and SW Trenton in Fauntlee Hills. So we went by tonight.

Fauntlee Hills is known for more than a few extra-bright displays, but this one truly shines. No way to capture all its characters in one photo, so we recorded a video walk-by too:

Got lights we should feature, whether yours or someone else’s? Tell us where! All our contact options are here. Thank you!