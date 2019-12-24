WEST SEATTLE CHRISTMAS EVE: Grocery-store hours, restaurants, coffee, shopping, church services …

It’s Christmas Eve, and the third night of Hanukkah. As usual, we’ve compiled hopefully handy lists of info:
-Restaurants open today/tonight and/or tomorrow – go here.
The other four lists are in our WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide:
-Grocery-store closing times for tonight, and wha’s closed/open tomorrow
-Coffee shops open today/tonight and/or tomorrow
-Retailers open today/tonight
The grocery list is all-inclusive (as we have “only” 9 in West Seattle); the others include info from businesses that responded to our multiple invitations to send info, as well as a combination of phone calls, website checks, and walking around looking at signs on doors. Not too late for additions – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank YOU!
