WEST SEATTLE CHRISTMAS EVE: Grocery-store hours, restaurants, coffee, shopping, church services …

December 24, 2019 10:06 am
It’s Christmas Eve, and the third night of Hanukkah. As usual, we’ve compiled hopefully handy lists of info:

-Restaurants open today/tonight and/or tomorrow – go here.

The other four lists are in our WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide:

-Grocery-store closing times for tonight, and wha’s closed/open tomorrow
-Coffee shops open today/tonight and/or tomorrow
-Retailers open today/tonight

The grocery list is all-inclusive (as we have “only” 9 in West Seattle); the others include info from businesses that responded to our multiple invitations to send info, as well as a combination of phone calls, website checks, and walking around looking at signs on doors. Not too late for additions – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank YOU!

5 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CHRISTMAS EVE: Grocery-store hours, restaurants, coffee, shopping, church services ..."

  • Brandon December 24, 2019 (10:46 am)
    You might bring cash as a backup. Was just at QFC and their card computers were on and off the blink. 

  • Forest December 24, 2019 (10:51 am)
    The Admiral Theater will be open Christmas Day.  First show starts at 3:15.  The premiere of the new “Little Women” adaptation starts at 4:00.

    • WSB December 24, 2019 (10:59 am)
      Good point, I meant to add that to the guide.

  • newnative December 24, 2019 (10:53 am)
    I know it’s a holiday but it’s also Tuesday. Any sign of our favorite mascot, Admiral Turkey?

    • WSB December 24, 2019 (10:58 am)
      Yes, actually, I will be publishing a separate #TurkeyTuesday in a bit, thanks to some sightings!

