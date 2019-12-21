Welcoming winter, half-price trees, food drive, jazz, more for your West Seattle Saturday

(Steller’s Jay, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

From the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide and Event Calendar:

HALF-PRICE TREES @ HOLY ROSARY LOT: Last day at Holy Rosary Tree Lot, north of the school, and they’re selling at 50 percent until the trees are all gone, 9 am to 9 pm. Part of the proceeds go to Hickman House (Salvation Army), West Seattle Food Bank, and West Seattle Helpline. (Off 42nd SW north of SW Genesee)

SANTA PHOTOS: At CAPERS, 9 am-noon, DIY photos with $20 suggested donation benefiting West Seattle Food Bank. (4525 California SW)

HILL TEAM FOOD DRIVE: Bring donations to the Keller Williams office 10 am-noon to help the West Seattle Food Bank. (4452 California SW)

FAMILY READING TIME: 11 am at Paper Boat Booksellers. (6040 California SW)

CAR-WASH TICKETS: Support West Seattle’s Vietnamese Cultural Center by stopping by today, noon-3 pm, and buying Brown Bear Car Wash tickets for $7. (2236 SW Orchard)

TOY GIVEAWAY: Noon until toys ere gone, at High Point Community Center. (6920 34th SW)

SELFIES WITH SANTA: Find him today at Westwood Village, 2-4 pm. (2600 SW Barton)

MERMAID PHOTOS: Meet Garland the Holiday Mermaid at Ounces in North Delridge, 2-5 pm. (3809 Delridge Way SW)

TALK WITH SCHOOL BOARD MEMBER: New Seattle School Board member Lisa Rivera Smith will fill in for Leslie Harris this time, 3-5 pm at Delridge Library. (5423 Delridge Way SW)

WELCOMING WINTER: Alice Enevoldsen‘s quarterly change-of-seasons sunset watch welcomes the winter solstice this time around – be at Solstice Park, upslope from the tennis courts, at 3:45 pm, rain or shine. (7400 Fauntleroy Way SW)

ROO AND THE FEW: Live music at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. No cover. All ages. (5612 California SW)

JARED HALL QUINTET: Live jazz at Pacific Room (WSB sponsor) on Alki, 8 pm. Cover (and other) info here. (2808 Alki SW)

ROCK ‘N” ROLL: Kline 57 (feat. Joey Kline), Nurse Ratchett, and Ezrael Sarmiento, 9 pm at Parliament Tavern. $8 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

SEE THE REST … by browsing the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide and Event Calendar.