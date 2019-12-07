VIDEO: Words of gratitude at West Seattle Junction Hometown Holidays tree lighting

(WSB photos/video)

Nowhere near freezing at tonight’s West Seattle Junction Hometown Holidays tree lighting, but it “snowed” anyway! That’s Junction Association executive director Lora Radford above with the proof. She got a shoutout tonight from Jack Menashe, founder of Menashe and Sons Jewelers (WSB sponsor), in his short speech before he and Santa Claus lit the tree:

He also expressed gratitude for the West Seattle community – with hundreds there to hear it. Here’s another angle, short version, just the lighting:

He was joined onstage not only by Santa, but also by wife Linda Menashe and some of their grandchildren:



Hometown Holidays festivities continue through Christmas Eve – tomorrow during the Farmers’ Market, it’s the Cocoa and Coat Drive – bring gently used coats and/or other warm-clothing items like scarves to the booth at the south end of the market, 10 am-2 pm Sunday.