VIDEO: Our Lady of Guadalupe hosts top-of-the-city tree lighting

The tree at the top of the city is shining bright tonight, after >Our Lady of Guadalupe‘s “Light Up the Night” celebration. The voice you hear in the countdown above is that of Yonathan:

He and other OLG students were part of the festivities – some of the Christmas classics sung tonight were led by 4th and 5th graders:





Also singing tonight, the Starry Crowns – and of course, the crowd!

Brian Callanan emceed, and the crowd heard briefly from OLG’s new-this-year pastor, Fr. Kevin Duggan. The night is also a celebration of giving, with lots of volunteer power going into the event, plus donations collected for local food banks:

After caroling wrapped up outside, everyone was invited inside the Walmesley Center, where cookies enhanced the holiday cheer:

You can enjoy the big tree, and the other lights on the church grounds, at 35th/Myrtle throughout the season. (About that elevation … 512 feet!)