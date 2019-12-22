VIDEO: Hanukkah begins with West Seattle celebration @ Junction Plaza Park

(WSB photos/video)

On this first night of Hanukkah, the Jewish Festival of Lights, West Seattle synagogue Kol HaNeshamah took their celebration outdoors to Junction Plaza Park. Rabbi Zari Weiss and assistant Abe lit the menorah’s first candle, and she explained the traditional blessings:

…and then it was time for singalongs:

Rabbi Weiss also spoke of the spirit of Hanukkah, inspiring all those who have sought freedom from persecution.’

Despite the return of the rain, the celebration drew a good-sized crowd, and everyone was offered Hanukkah treats – jelly donuts. Hanukkah continues for eight nights, with the menorah’s last candle to be lit one week from tonight.