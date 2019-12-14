VIDEO: Caspar Babypants’ holiday show for West Seattle fans

Tonight wasn’t Caspar Babypants‘ first Easy Street Records show, but it was his first as a Grammy nominee. (Under that alias, anyway.) Even on a cold, drippy night, his trademark yellow T-shirt and bouncy tunes evoked sunshine and smiles:

Easy Street was wall-to-wall people. We edged into the loft to record a couple songs, including his classic “My Flea Has Dogs”:

And his rework of “Pop Goes the Weasel”:

Next month, he’ll find out if his album “Flying High” gets the Grammy for Best Children’s Album.

The Grammys will be announced January 26th. Not long after that, according to his website, Caspar B has a February 2nd show in West Seattle, a fundraiser for the South Seattle College Co-op Preschools‘ scholarship fund, at SSC’s Brockey Center.