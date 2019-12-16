West Seattle, Washington

TUESDAY: West Seattle rally one of 3 planned in city on impeachment-vote eve

December 16, 2019 6:08 pm
West Seattle doesn’t see a lot of political rallies, perhaps due to the proximity to downtown, but one is planned tomorrow night (Tuesday, December 17th) in The Junction. There’s been a nationwide call for rallies on the eve of the U.S. House of Representatives‘ vote on impeachment. In addition to one planned outside the Federal Courthouse downtown and another on the I-5 overpass at 50th, Sue contacted us to say she is organizing one in the heart of The Junction for 5:30 pm, so it’s in the WSB Event Calendar.

