TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Wednesday watch

7:15 AM: Good morning.

WEEKEND CLOSURE REMINDER: The 35th/Alaska intersection is scheduled to close this weekend for work, starting at 7 pm Friday. And “as soon as today,” SDOT announced yesterday, turning left from NB 35th onto WB Alaska will be off-limits.

RIDE2 SERVICE ENDING: December 20th will be the on-demand shuttle’s last day in West Seattle, Metro announced yesterday.