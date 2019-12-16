TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Monday watch

(SDOT MAP with travel times/ Is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE/ West Seattle-relevant traffic cams HERE)

6:59 AM: Good morning. No incidents right now but a few notes:

35TH/ALASKA: The intersection reopened Sunday evening after weekend work and is scheduled to be closed again next weekend (starting Friday night, December 20th).

35TH/BARTON: The new left-turn signals were activated over the weekend.

FERRY ALERT: A downsizing on the Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth run – the 90-car Sealth is replacing the 124-car Kitsap this week.