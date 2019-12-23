TONIGHT’S LIGHTS: The block by the bridge

That’s just part of what you’ll see on what you might call “the block by the bridge” – visible through the fence (and vegetation) along the west end of the westbound West Seattle Bridge. Officially, it’s a stretch of Fauntleroy Way, the 4000 block, best reached if you turn east on SW Andover from 35th SW. We’ve previously featured the house whose display fills most of the photo; it’s not the only brightly lit house on the block, so if you want to see a lot of lights in a short distance, it’s worth the visit. Meantime, you can see the lights we’ve previously showcased by scrolling through this WSB archive.