TONIGHT’S LIGHTS: Return to Fauntlee Hills

After we featured Ken Arkills‘ house at 39th/Trenton in Fauntlee Hills two weeks ago, he suggested we return to the neighborhood to check out neighbors’ brightly lit homes. We did that tonight, and this one stood out, at the corner of 40th/Donovan. But there are others nearby – explore the streets that stretch north and uphill from SW Barton.

To see other lights we’ve featured, scroll through this archive. If you have tips – your own lights or someone else’s, with or without a photo – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!