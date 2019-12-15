St. Nicholas Faire, Cocoa Cris Cringle, tea, tunes, more for your West Seattle Sunday!

(Northern Flicker, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

SANTA PHOTOS: Find St. Nick at CAPERS, 9 am-noon, DIY photos with $20 suggested donation benefiting West Seattle Food Bank. (4525 California SW)

SANTA AT THE SCHOOLHOUSE: Your one chance this season for Santa photos at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse2 with Gail Ann Photography, 9 am-2 pm, “semi-private 10-minute visits with Santa,” packages starting at $30. 20% will be donated to the Fauntleroy Community Service Agency. “Children of all ages will experience the wonderment of everything Christmas as they are welcome to explore under the tree, chat with Santa, read a book with Santa and most important, share their Christmas list with Santa!” Pets welcome too. Walk-ins welcome. (9131 California SW)

BRINGING WARMTH: Bring blankets and coats to Chief Sealth IHS senior Emily Un‘s donation drive, 10 am-1 pm at Good Day Donuts in White Center. (9823 15th SW)

LAST DAY FOR TREES BY THE SEA: Presented by the same West Seattleites who bring you Shipwreck Honey, this Alki Christmas-tree lot is closing for the year after today. 10 am-8 pm. West Seattle tree delivery available! (2530 Alki SW)

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Year-round in the street in The Junction, 10 am-2 pm. (California SW between SW Oregon and SW Alaska)

WREATH SALES: Pathfinder K-8 PTSA and students are selling handmade wreaths in The Junction during the West Seattle Farmers Market (10 am-2 pm). All proceeds go to support outdoor education. (California/Alaska)

NATIVE HOLIDAY GIFT FAIR: Duwamish Longhouse Native Northwest Holiday Gift Fair is open one last day, 10 am-5 pm: Native artists and vendors at a beautiful venue.(4705 W. Marginal Way SW)

VIVA TOUR: Vashon Island Visual Artists have an open-studio tour continuing today too and are sponsoring WSB to get the word out. 10 am-4 pm – last day! (Map and info here)

CLICK! POP-UP: Pop-Up with local artist Lorene Edwards Forkner at Click! Design That Fits (WSB sponsor), 10:30 am-3 pm. (4540 California SW)

SANTA + FACE-PAINTING: Santa House in The Junction, 11 am-2 pm, with free holiday face-painting. South end of Farmers’ Market. (California/Alaska)

BONUS SHOPPING DAY: Wyatt’s Jewelers (WSB sponsor) at Westwood Village is open Sundays noon-5 pm this season for extra holiday shopping. (2600 SW Barton)

SAINT NICHOLAS FAIRE AND AUCTION At First Lutheran Church of West Seattle from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm – unique shopping opportunity with dozens of themed gift baskets to bid on. Admission $5 per person or $15 per family. Bring a non-perishable food item. All proceeds go to the West Seattle Food Bank and the West Seattle Helpline. This year we will be having 3 events at the Faire: Silent Basket Auction, Live Auction, and Raffle for a 55” LG TV. (4105 California SW)

SANTA AT TRAM’S: Santa photos at Tram’s Salon, 1-4 pm. (4110 California SW)

SEASONAL SIPPING: Holiday High Tea at South Park Hall, 1 pm. Tickets here. (1253 S. Cloverdale)

JAMTIME: Bluegrass and more at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 1-4 pm. No cover. 21+. (5612 California SW)

FINAL PERFORMANCE: Join Twelfth Night Productions for “Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Radio Play. 3 pm at Kenyon Hall. Buy your ticket(s) online at this Brown Paper Tickets link, or at the venue box office. (7904 35th SW)

COCOA CRIS CRINGLE: Photo time at Easy Street Records, 4-7 pm: “Making my unique annual holiday memories with fun photos, $20 – hats, props, and candy canes provided. This year we have live musical accompaniment with keys by Hugh Sutton; I will be singing some holiday classics! Pets welcome. Proceeds benefit the West Seattle Food Bank.” (California/Alaska)

CHURCH CONCERT #1: Enjoy music of the season in a free vocal and instrumental concert at Fauntleroy Church, starting at 4 pm in the sanctuary. Fully accessible by elevator from parking. (9140 California SW)

CHURCH CONCERT #2: “The Gift: An Alki UCC Musical Christmas,” 6 pm. Details here. (6115 SW Hinds)

SEE THE LIGHTS: Uehara-Bingen Christmas Lights Show on Alki! 5:45 pm. “The show is ~25 minutes long, and everyone will gather outside the front of our house, so be sure to dress warm!” (1736 Alki SW)

JAZZ CONCERT OF CHRISTMAS CLASSICS: Mark Lewis Trio & Dick Lupino at the Pacific Room on Alki (WSB sponsor), 6 pm – details and cover info here. (2808 Alki SW)

NORTHWEST BOYCHOIR: The annual “Festival of Lessons and Carols” at Holy Rosary Church, 7 pm. Tickets here. (42nd SW/SW Genesee)

SUNDAE + MR. GOESSL HOLIDAY REVUE: 7 pm at Parliament Tavern. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

BLUEGRASS JAM: 7 pm at Whisky West. 21+. (6451 California SW)

NORTH CORNER CHAMBER ORCHESTRA: This “professional conductorless chamber ensemble” performs at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center, 7:30 pm. Details and ticket info here. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

