SIGNUP TIME: New West Seattle ways to get your little one(s) moving!

The new year will bring new movement classes for babies/toddlers at local Seattle Parks facilities. Here’s the announcement:

Hiawatha Community Center is so excited to broaden its dance offerings this winter! Beginning in January, we’ll have Parent and Me creative movement classes, baby ballet, and toddler dance jam. Anyone who has had their little one in class with Miss Marika knows how energetic and wonderful she is at ushering the kiddos into their first dance education experience. In addition to our Wednesday morning classes, we’ll be expanding into Monday afternoons at Dakota Place Park. Give us a call at 206.684.7441 or visit us online to sign up and make sure we’ve got enough spots filled to run all these amazing classes! Questions? E-mail Assistant Coordinator Andrea Sisco at andrea.sisco@seattle.gov

P.S. Looking for programs for other age groups? Here’s the winter brochure (PDF) for all the local city-run community centers!