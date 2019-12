Thanks to Jamie Kinney for the photo! That’s the C-17 Globemaster seen over West Seattle this afternoon on its way to a Seahawks pre-game fly-by. It was from the 62nd Airlift Wing at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in the South Sound.

P.S. One non-aviation-related Seahawks note – next Sunday’s home game vs. the 49ers has been moved from an afternoon start to evening start – 5:20 pm kickoff.