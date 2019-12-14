SCOUTING: Girls invited to learn about new West Seattle opportunity

Tween/teenage girl(s) in the family? This is an invitation for them:

Troop 282 has a new and exciting opportunity for girls 11-17 years old! Female leaders with outdoor experience are forming a Scouts BSA girls’ unit and taking applications for membership. Come to our “Meet & Greet” at 7 pm on Wednesday, December 18th at West Side Presbyterian Church (3601 California Ave SW) to find out about this fantastic new Scouting program for girls.

Meet our Scoutmaster Juanita Beale along with other adult leaders who will mentor our young women and assist in building a strong program. Mrs. Beale has over thirty years of experience in the BSA program, is fully trained, and has five sons who all earned the rank of Eagle Scout. Risë Pyscher has backpacking and climbing experience and runs the wilderness first aid activities and trainings throughout the District.

Girls now have the same opportunity as boys to learn from the same program, earn the same merit badges, and achieve the same advancements, including Scouting’s highest rank, Eagle Scout. Our Troop will run a year-round program with opportunities for fun, adventure, learning, challenge, and responsibility, with the goal of building character, good citizens, and strong leaders.

Please join us to explore this great new opportunity for girls in our community!