PREVIEW: What you’ll find at Saturday’s West Seattle Junction Hometown Holidays Night Market

Before and after the 6 pm tree lighting at Junction Plaza Park tomorrow, you’ll be able to shop a bigger-than-ever Night Market in the street on SW Alaska between California and 42nd. We talked with West Seattle Junction Association executive director Lora Radford for a quick preview:

You’ll find 40 vendors, 15 of them in partnership with the West Seattle Farmers’ Market, some others in partnership with the Alki Art Fair – “nice combination of local makers and artists.” A couple Junction favorites, too – Bakery Nouveau will have a booth. Meantime, music starts in the park just before 4 pm with Mode Music Studios (WSB sponsor) – see our previous tree-lighting preview for the full entertainment schedule. Also at the Night Market: Santa! (P.S. Note that this section of Alaska will close to traffic about 11 am for setup.)