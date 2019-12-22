Pop-Up Hanukkah, Christmas Light Run, more for your West Seattle Sunday

(Photo by Don Brubeck, shared via the WSB Flickr group)

From the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide and Event Calendar:

LAST SANTA MORNING AT CAPERS: Santa photos at CAPERS, 9 am-noon, DIY photos with $20 suggested donation benefiting West Seattle Food Bank. (4525 California SW)

TWO TOY GIVEAWAYS: 10 am, Victory Outreach Church (10851 1st Ave. S.); noon, Duwamish Tribe Longhouse. (4705 W. Marginal Way SW)

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Last one before Christmas! 10 am-2 pm, in the street, in the heart of The Junction. (California SW between SW Oregon and SW Alaska)

SANTA AT MET MARKET: Santa photos, 11 am-2 pm at Metropolitan Market. (41st/42nd/Admiral)

BONUS SHOPPING DAY: Two WSB sponsors that are usually closed Sundays are OPEN today, noon-5 pm, for your holiday shopping! Wyatt’s Jewelers at Westwood Village (2600 SW Barton) and Thunder Road Guitars. (6400 California SW)

HOLIDAY MUSIC AT THRIFTWAY: We 3 Carolers noon-2 pm, Gary Benson 2:30 pm-4:30, performing inside West Seattle Thriftway (WSB sponsor) for shoppers. (4201 SW Morgan)

CORREO AEREO: Live music 3-5 pm at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor). No cover. All ages. (5612 California SW)

SANTA AT THRIFTWAY: 4=7 pm at West Seattle Thriftway (WSB sponsor), it’s Ol’ St.Nick. (4201 SW Morgan)

POP-UP HANUKKAH: The first of eight nights of the Festival of Light begins at sundown, and West Seattle synagogue Kol HaNeshamah invites everyone to celebrate at its Pop-Up Hanukkah in Junction Plaza Park, 5-6 pm. Candle-lighting, songs, and donuts. (42nd/Alaska)

CHRISTMAS LIGHT RUN: Meet at West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor) at 6 pm for the annual leisurely run (or walk) past brightly lit homes, as previewed here. Festivities at the shop afterward. Bring a nonperishable food donation for the West Seattle Food Bank if you can. (2743 California SW)

THE COCOA CRIS CRINGLE HOLIDAY EXPERIENCE: 7 pm at Parliament Tavern – this time for a performance, not photos! $8 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

CONCERT: Northwest Boychoir‘s annual “Festival of Lessons and Carols” at Holy Rosary Church, 7 pm. Tickets here. (42nd SW/SW Genesee)

‘CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS’ MUSIC, LIVE: 8 pm at Pacific Room (WSB sponsor) on Alki. Online tickets are sold out, so check with the restaurant to see if there’s any room left. (2808 Alki SW)

MORE! in the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide and Event Calendar.