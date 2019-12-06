LIGHT RAIL: Delridge forum Saturday; 2 more West Seattle drilling locations

With I-976-related funding uncertainty in the background, planning proceeds for West Seattle light rail. Two notes today:

(WSB photo from November forum)

DELRIDGE FORUM SATURDAY: 10 am-noon tomorrow at Delridge Community Center (4501 Delridge Way SW), Sound Transit‘s next “neighborhood forum” will focus on Delridge station-area planning. As announced by ST, “This event focuses on the Delridge station and builds upon the community engagement and collaboration approach outlined in the Racial Equity Toolkit. Spanish and Vietnamese interpreters will be available.” (Here’s our coverage of last month’s West Seattle forum.)

MORE DRILLING: Meantime, as part of the environmental studies along the potential routing alternatives, drilling continues for soil testing. ST is circulating flyers for the next two locations, both along SW Genesee, near 30th SW for five days starting as soon as Monday (PDF flyer here), and near 31st SW, same duration/time frame (PDF flyer here).