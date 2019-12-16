West Seattle, Washington

HOLIDAYS: Need help getting presents for kids? 3 toy giveaways

As Christmas draws near, some families need help getting toys for their kids. Here are three giveaways coming up:

SATURDAY AT NOON: High Point Community Center (6920 34th SW), sponsored by the JuiceTheGod Foundation. Register in advance – info’s in the flyer here.

SUNDAY AT 10 AM: Victory Outreach Church (10851 1st Ave. S.), with support from Toys for Tots.

SUNDAY AT NOON: Duwamish Tribe Longhouse (4705 W. Marginal Way SW), with support from Toys for Tots.

Any others? Please let us know!

