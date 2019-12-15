West Seattle, Washington

HOLIDAYS: Local kids ‘Shop With A Cop’ in West Seattle to start their Sunday

December 15, 2019 10:46 am
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle police

(WSB photos)

For all the opportunities to get Santa photos in West Seattle, dozens of local kids also had the chance for a photo with The Grinch. That was part of the festivities during this morning’s “Shop With A Cop” event at Westwood Village Target.

Seattle Police officers teamed up with dozens of students to do some holiday shopping.

This is the result of a partnership between Target, SPD, the Seattle Police Foundation, and The If Project.

Today’s event was bigger than some we’ve covered before – SPD says more than 60 kids participated.

