HOLIDAYS: Local kids ‘Shop With A Cop’ in West Seattle to start their Sunday

(WSB photos)

For all the opportunities to get Santa photos in West Seattle, dozens of local kids also had the chance for a photo with The Grinch. That was part of the festivities during this morning’s “Shop With A Cop” event at Westwood Village Target.

Seattle Police officers teamed up with dozens of students to do some holiday shopping.

This is the result of a partnership between Target, SPD, the Seattle Police Foundation, and The If Project.

Today’s event was bigger than some we’ve covered before – SPD says more than 60 kids participated.