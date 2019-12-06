HOLIDAY GIVING: Nucor and its workers’ giant gift for West Seattle Food Bank

(WSB photos/video)

Every holiday season, Nucor Steel – the mill by the bridge – and its workers deliver a big gift to the West Seattle Food Bank, donating food and money. This year, after an internal competition between teams at the plant, the gifts weren’t just big, they were huge. We usually cover the delivery at WSFB HQ; this year we were invited to visit Nucor as they prepared for the delivery, too.

The food totaled almost five tons – 9,501 pounds (double last year’s total) – and required multiple trucks to be loaded for transport to WSFB:

The money donated by employees totaled $1,720. And the company’s match multiplied all that in a big way.

Nucor matched the donation with $2 for each $1 donated and each pound of food donated, so the company gave WSFB $22,442!

Here’s how the Nucor internal competition broke out:

Admin/Sales – 3,351 pounds plus $1,000

Rolling Mill/Shipping – 3,675 pounds plus $430

Melt Shop – 1,295 pounds plus $290

Connex/Emergency Trailer – 1,180 pounds

The Admin/Sales team will be presented with a trophy next week.

P.S. You can help the Food Bank in a variety of ways this season – some are listed in the Giving Opportunities section of the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide, and you can also donate food and/or money directly to WSFB!