HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Junction Night Market, with tree lighting coming up!

4:36 PM: If you’re not already here, c’mon down to the West Seattle Junction and wander SW Alaska east of California …it’s the Hometown Holidays Night Market until 7 pm (with the tree lighting at 6). 40 vendors, arranged in pockets in the street – food, drink, art, apparel:

Above right, a booth with bowties might be the most unusual one we’ve seen. Also look on the north side of the street for cocoa and children’s activities. We’ve seen Santa wandering, too. And onstage, live music:

Endolyne Children's Choir onstage in Junction Plaza Park pic.twitter.com/mD9sFhpM0k — West Seattle Blog (@westseattleblog) December 8, 2019

The Not-Its are back this year, due up around 5:15 pm. More to come

5:29 PM: The sparkly Not-Its, rocking the park: