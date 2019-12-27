HAPPENING NOW: Music livestream from West Seattle raising money for mental health

So it goes in the social-media sphere sometimes – we found out about that YouTube stream via an Instagram post: North Delridge’s Mode Music Studios (WSB sponsor) noted that its Mode Music and Performing Arts space next door is hosting the 3rd annual 24-hour livestream-a-thon by General Mojo’s. We remember the group from its 2018 Summer Concerts at Hiawatha show. General Mojo’s and special guests are performing to raise money for NAMI Seattle, explaining that it’s “the only organization in the Seattle area working specifically to fill the gaps in our local mental health system through peer-led education, referrals, and support.” Go to the event’s YouTube page for a donation list and specific instructions on how to be sure your donation is linked to the fundraiser.
