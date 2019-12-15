HAPPENING NOW: Holiday shopping’s in the basket(s) at St. Nicholas Faire

The rain’s stopped, the game’s over – so here’s where to go: Now until 4 pm at First Lutheran Church of West Seattle (4105 California SW), it’s the one-of-a-kind St. Nicholas Faire. This combination holiday shopping event/fundraiser features dozens of custom-made gift baskets with themes – cooking, sports, gardening, toys, picnic gear, barbecue accessories, much more – and gift certificates/cards for local businesses. Art too:

You bid for them, silent-auction-style, while also enjoying sips (wine tasting!) and snacks. There’s a small admission charge, raising money for the West Seattle Helpline and West Seattle Food Bank (which also benefit from the overall proceeds); bring a nonperishable food donation too.

P.S. If you’re driving, there’s a big parking lot behind the church, at 44th/Dakota.