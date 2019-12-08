HAPPENING NOW: Giving coats, getting cocoa/coffee @ West Seattle Junction Hometown Holidays donation drive

That’s the booth to look for at the south end of the Farmers’ Market, where the West Seattle Junction Hometown Holidays Cocoa and Coat Drive is headquartered. Generous folks had already filled the bin just half an hour into it – when we stopped by, the bin had been emptied once, and more donations had started to fill it again:

Bring gently used coat(s), scarves, and other keeping-warm clothing items before 2 pm – you’re helping the West Seattle Helpline and the neighbors it assists! You’ll be offered a hearty thanks as well as cocoa or coffee.