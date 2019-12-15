HAPPENING NOW: Colorful Click! pop-up on a gray day

As the official start of winter nears, here’s a reason to dream of spring – colorful garden-inspired art at Click! Design That Fits (4540 California SW; WSB sponsor). West Seattle artist Lorene Edwards Forkner is in the shop with prints of her paintings, described here as “part of a daily practice in which I pick something from my garden and try and capture the colors in what I call a watercolor gesture.” She’s debuting these color-blocked creations in a pop-up continuing until 3 pm today.