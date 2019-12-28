GRATITUDE: John L. Scott Westwood giving tree for teens = huge success!

We mentioned earlier this holiday season that John L. Scott Real Estate – Westwood (WSB sponsor) had a giving tree up to collect holiday gifts for teens. Today, they share this report and photos on how it worked out:

Last week we had the privilege of donating 100 gifts to teens at the Southwest Boys & Girls Club in White Center.

We wanted to give a big thank you to our agents, clients, and Westwood Village community for all of your kind donations. It was satisfying knowing that we helped make the holiday season a little bit brighter for an often-forgotten age group.

Pictured are some of the happy teens with their gifts, along with the owners of John L. Scott Westwood, Scott and Chantille Henry, and brokers Jennifer Cross, Chris Cruz, and Daniel Henry.

Thanks again to everyone who helped make this happen. We hope to make this a reoccurring event in the future.