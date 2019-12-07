From pancakes to tree lighting, and 20 more highlights for your West Seattle Saturday!

(The tug Carolyn H, photographed by David Hutchinson)

So much happening today/tonight! From the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide and Event Calendar:

COMMUNITY PANCAKE BREAKFAST: Santa photos for kids up to age 10 are part of the Kiwanis Club of West Seattle‘s annual pancake breakfast, 7-11 am at Alki Masonic Center. Tickets are $8 online in advance, $10 at the door, kids under 10 eat free with paid adult. Buy advance tickets here. **Bring new, unwrapped toys for Toys for Tots!!** (40th SW/SW Edmunds)

SHOP EARLY: Holiday Arts and Crafts Fair at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 8 am-2 pm. (5612 California SW)

WHITE CENTER SUMMIT: Come talk about the community’s future at this year’s summit, presented by the White Center Community Development Association, 9 am-1:30 pm at Evergreen High School. (830 SW 116th)

ADOPT-A-STREET CLEANUP: 9 am-11 am with the Admiral Neighborhood Association. Meet at Metropolitan Market (WSB sponsor). Get treats! (41st/Admiral)

EXPLORER WEST MIDDLE SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: Prospective families are invited to visit the independent middle school (a WSB sponsor) 10 am-11:30 am at its third and final fall open house. (10015 28th SW)

MAKERS MARKET: Happening at Tibbetts UMC (WSB sponsor) 10 am-3 pm today, 11:30 am-1 pm Sunday, beautiful and unique selection of hand-sewn items, stocking stuffers, crafts, gift baskets, and baked goods available for sale. This year’s Makers Market includes artisans from the community! Sip a hot beverage and enjoy Christmas cookies while you shop. Proceeds benefit the West Seattle Helpline. (3940 41st SW)

SANTA PAWS: Pets and people are invited in for free photos with Santa, 10 am-1 pm at Windermere West Seattle. Bring pet-and-people food donations for the West Seattle Food Bank! (4526 California SW)

LIGHT RAIL NEIGHBORHOOD FORUM: 10 am-noon at Delridge Community Center, you’re invited to get updated on where the West Seattle planning process stands, with a focus on the future Delridge station. (4501 Delridge Way SW)

SEOLA POND NEEDS YOU: 10 am-1 pm, help revive the pond by taking part in today’s planting party. (30th SW & SW 105th)

ARTISTS’ STUDIO TOUR: Three West Seattle artists are part of the Seattle Sampling open-studio tour, 10 am-5 pm. (Map and info here)

WINTER-THEMED STORY TIME: 11 am at Paper Boat Booksellers, local author Kerri Kokias reads from her picture book “Snow Sisters,” followed by games, activities, and crafts. (6040 California SW)

HOLIDAY BOOK FAIR: At Westside Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 11 am – 2 pm and Sunday 10 am-2 pm, in the Social Hall. All used books this year and a huge selection so you’ll find the right book for everyone! Complimentary Hot Cider and Treats! (7141 California SW)

COMMUNITY WALK FOR NORTH DELRIDGE PROJECT: 11 am, meet for this city-led walk to talk about the Brandon/Findlay Trails/Wayfinding project, as previewed here. (26th/Brandon)

DRIVE-IN TOY DRIVE: Eazy Duz It Car Club is collecting new, unopened toys for the Salvation Army 11 am-4 pm at Boss Drive-In in South Delridge. Bring a donation! (9061 Delridge Way SW)

HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE: “Join Move2Center for our Joy-Full Holiday Open House from 2 pm until 5 pm! If you’ve ever walked by our “speakeasy” entrance and wondered what Move2Center is all about, this is a terrific opportunity to drop in and check us out. Everyone who swings by the open house will be able to take advantage of special discounted prices on class passes and other fantastic giveaways, including a FREE Nia class at 3 p.m. More information is available by clicking here.(37th/Alaska)

CHRISTMAS SHIP: After three nighttime stops last week, the Argosy Cruises Christmas Ship is back in West Seattle, after a South Park stop – both in the afternoon, with Emerald City Voices on board:

-Duwamish Waterway Park @ 2:00 pm (7900 10th Ave. S., South Park)

-Don Armeni Boat Ramp @ 3:05 pm (1220 Harbor SW)

NIGHT MARKET: 40 vendors expected, plus live music, during the Hometown Holidays Night Market, in the street, in The Junction, 3-7 pm. Santa will be there, too, starting around 4! (SW Alaska between California and 42nd)

LIGHT THE TREE: West Seattle Junction Hometown Holidays Tree Lighting at 6 pm, during the Night Market, at Junction Plaza Park. Live music starts at 4! (42nd SW/SW Alaska)

‘HEAD OVER HEELS’: ArtsWest (WSB sponsor) presents “Head Over Heels: The Musical,” 7:30 pm curtain. Directed by Mathew Wright. Tickets available here. (4711 California SW)

‘MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET’: Join Twelfth Night Productions this holiday season for “Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Radio Play.” Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm and Sundays at 3 pm at Kenyon Hall.

Buy your ticket(s) online at this Brown Paper Tickets link, or at the venue box office. (7904 35th SW)

STEPHANIE PORTER SINGS JAZZ: 8 pm at Pacific Room on Alki (WSB sponsor) – performer and cover info here. (2808 Alki SW)

AT PARLIAMENT TAVERN: 9 pm, Fundamental Forces, Ask the Ages, and Super Z Attack Force. $8 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

AND THERE'S MORE … in the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide and Event Calendar.