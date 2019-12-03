FOLLOWUP: West Seattle’s 4th pedestrian death of 2019 confirmed

Though the woman hit by a driver at 42nd/Oregon last Wednesday was initially described as in stable condition, she has died. That was initially reported by a commenter and we’ve confirmed it today; SDOT, which tracks collision data, says SPD notified them that the crash was fatal. That would be the 4th West Seattle pedestrian death this year. SDOT’s Vision Zero coordinator Brad Topol replied to a citizen inquiry and also forwarded the reply to WSB with this summary of the police report:

Based on a witness statement from a southbound driver (not involved in collision) a pedestrian was crossing midblock south of the 42nd Ave and Oregon intersection. The pedestrian was crossing from west to east and entered the roadway between two parked vehicles. The pedestrian was struck by a northbound driver traveling at a “reasonable speed” (20-25 mph estimated by witness).

This year’s previous three fatal incidents were all in July:

-July 26, Jefferson Square parking lot (victim was 93-year-old Dorothy Wright)

-July 15, Admiral Way near 57th (fatality confirmed via SDOT, though victim was never publicly identifie)

-July 3, SW Barton by Westwood Village (victim was 78-year-old Josefina Quimson)

So far as we can find in court records, only one of those incidents has to date resulted in a citation, the one in Jefferson Square, for “failure to yield right of way when backing up,” resulting in a $136 fine. The SW Barton driver was arrested for suspected DUI but to date has not been charged.