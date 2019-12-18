FOLLOWUP: West Seattle High School ‘safety check-ins’ after staffer’s arrest

Six days after a letter home to families disclosed that a staff member had been arrested, West Seattle High School‘s principal sent another message outlining some followup steps. Thanks to those who forwarded us the message sent Tuesday afternoon. Principal Brian Vance wrote:

As I mentioned last week, we are working with Seattle Public Schools(SPS) and the King County Sheriff’s office regarding the arrest of an instructional assistant, Mr. Smith. As a follow up to ensure the well-being of our students, we will be conducting safety check-in conversations with students with whom Mr. Smith may have worked with directly.

SPS central office-based investigators, who are trained to conduct conversations of this nature, will be coming to WSHS Wednesday and Thursday to conduct the safety check-ins. We will be speaking with students who worked directly Mr. Smith as part of his assignment. Parents/Guardians will be contacted with any follow-up, if needed.

If any other student has a concern they would like to report, please email title.ix@seattleschools.org, and provide your name and contact information (telephone number or email address) so a staff member may contact you.

Thank you and let me know if you have any questions.