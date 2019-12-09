Dr. Claudine Kubesh, MD: Welcoming a new WSB sponsor

Dr. Claudine Kubesh, MD, is now practicing in West Seattle, and we’re welcoming her as a new WSB sponsor. Here’s what she would like you to know about what she does:

“I do both conventional medicine and functional medicine, which focuses on root-cause resolution. This combination addresses the whole health spectrum from optimal health to acute medical concerns. Finding the root cause of symptoms and optimizing the body’s ability to heal and be vibrant is empowering. This is medicine for your life.

“Most often I hear about Gastrointestinal symptoms, fatigue, sleep disturbances, hormone imbalances, and mood variability. We work on finding the root cause of their symptoms and optimizing their health. Most often I will hear, I feel better than I did 10 years ago. They feel healthier, more vibrant and empowered. That empowerment involves helping patients find the tools they need to improve their daily lives through a combination of wellness programs and health promotion.”

Dr. Kubesh‘s new office location is 4522 44th SW in West Seattle. For an appointment, call 206-557-4844 or email info@claudinekubesh.com.

