CONGRATULATIONS! West Seattle Valkyries soccer team to play for city championship

Congratulations to the West Seattle Valkyries! Michelle Waters sent the photo and word that the U19 girls team has made it into the final match of the Seattle Youth Soccer Association citywide-championship tournament after an undefeated season. “Most of these girls have known each other since grade school,” she adds, but this is their last year to play together as many are graduating. “I’d like to recognize all the hard work these ladies have put in” – and their coach Stefan Persson, who Michelle says is in his final year after 10 years as his daughter is graduating too. The team opens tournament play 10 am Saturday (December 21st) at Ingraham High School.

P.S. We featured the Valkyries five years ago when they were part of a national-TV show after getting a surprise visit from soccer star (and now Sportsperson of the Year) Megan Rapinoe!