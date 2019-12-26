BIZNOTE: The Missing Piece coming to 35th/Roxbury

(WSB photo)

Meet Alex and Laura. They’ve just announced they’re opening The Missing Piece – a café, game lounge, and community space – on the northeast corner of 35th/Roxbury. The space has been empty since Northwest Patient Resource Center closed 3+ years ago. Here’s how they announced it:

The epicenter of all hangouts, activities, and games; The Missing Piece is your home away from home. We are a community space that feels warm and inviting, where you can relax with friends and family while enjoying a game and bite to eat. Local craft coffee, tea, beer, and wine are offered along with ample event space, including private rooms available for rent for any activity and occasion. The Missing Piece is the perfect utility gathering place. Ideal for coffee lovers, evening hangouts, study sessions, quick bites, you name it. The other piece that we’ve yet to elaborate on is that The Missing Piece is for board/ tabletop gamers as well! We offer a variety of board games via our free game library, additionally a vast retail section which is home to a massive assortment of your favorites games and more! Ample areas to play and private by reservation rooms provide the perfect place for casual board gamers or battle-hardened veterans.

Alex used to work at the former Uptown Espresso Gameporium in North Delridge. We met him and Lauren late this afternoon when we went over to check out the future Missing Piece space after a tip from Gina (thank you!). They told us they hope to be open in spring.