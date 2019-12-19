BIZNOTE: Outer Space Seattle officially opens Friday on Alki

(WSB photos)

There’s a new place for West Seattle kids to play! Tomorrow (Friday, December 20th) is the official opening day for Outer Space Seattle, an indoor playspace at 2820 Alki SW. Co-proprietors Caitlin Huertas and Jeff Hammock, both West Seattleites, have been working a long time to make this happen.

It’s been two years since we first mentioned the plan for Outer Space Seattle. Then back in March, the location was revealed.

Caitlin stresses that Outer Space Seattle is a playspace for kids of all abilities. Part of what makes it that way – a sensory room:

But it also has ways for kids of differing needs to play with everybody else – there are also accessories to address sensory needs elsewhere in the space, as well as an entry point for mobility-challenged kids to play in the equipment.

Now, some basics – Outer Space Seattle is opening just in time for the winter school break, so there’s a special holiday schedule, but then the regular schedule will be 10 am-7 pm Mondays-Thursdays, 10 am-8 pm Fridays-Saturdays, closed Sundays except for private parties. Babies 11 months and under are free, ages 1-3 $9, 4-12 $12. That’s a full day pass, with in-and-out privileges (though if there’s a waitlist you’ll have to get back in line on return – capacity is 45 kids at a time). They sell drinks and snacks, including pizza slices, and expect to have beer, wine, and cider for the grownups starting next month. You’re accountable for supervising your child(ren) while there – it’s not a dropoff child-care facility. Outer Space Seattle officially opens at 4 pm tomorrow, and they want to hear your thoughts once you’ve tried it!