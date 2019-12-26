BIZNOTE: Another business leaves south Morgan Junction

Thanks to Sue for the tip! The latest business to move from south Morgan Junction is Be Pilates. The fitness studio announced via its eemail list that it’s moved from 6701 California SW to a space in the mixed-use building Aura at 4435 35th SW. It’s been in south Morgan for 6+ years and expects to reopen in the new space in early January; as shown in our photo, its now-ex-space has FOR RENT signage up. This follows My Three Little Birds‘ (WSB sponsor) move to The Junction and the displacement of several businesses by the townhouse project at California/Frontenac.