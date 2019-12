(RV photo sent with Amber Alert)

6:40 PM: You might have gotten a short version of this Amber Alert via your phone – a family being sought, possibly in a 28-foot tan Bounder RV. Their photos are all on this poster. We haven’t found the source yet but KING‘s version says they were last seen in the 4700 block of 26th SW in North Delridge. Larger photos are here. If you have any information, call 911.

7:26 PM: WSP says they’ve been found near Cheney, WA, and everyone’s OK.