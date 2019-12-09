9 for your West Seattle Friday!

(Downy Woodpecker, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

From the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide and Event Calendar:

TALK WITH YOUR CITY COUNCILMEMBER: Final district office-hours session of the year for City Councilmember Lisa Herbold, 2-7 pm at the Senior Center of West Seattle. Walk-ins welcome. (4217 SW Oregon)

POP-UP SUSTAINABLE SHOPPING: Gifts Revisioned Holiday Pop-Up at Carpe Diem Collective, 2-8:30 pm. Fair-trade, handmade, and eco-friendly gifts. (3834 California SW)

GRAND OPENING FOR OUTER SPACE SEATTLE: As previewed, it’s Grand Opening day for the new indoor playspace on Alki, 4-8 pm. (2820 Alki SW)

HOLIDAY SINGALONG & 16MM FILM SHORTS: One-of-a-kind holiday event, 6:30 pm at South Park Hall. Cider, hot cocoa, popcorn. $7 admission. (1253 S. Cloverdale)

UEHARA-BINGEN CHRISTMAS LIGHTS SHOW: Second-to-last chance to catch this on Alki! Be there at 6:15 pm for 6:30 pm show running about 25 minutes. (1736 Alki SW)

JOE ADAMI: At C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor) 7-9 pm, “eclectic mix of blues, pop, folk, fun originals and jazz standards.” No cover. All ages. (5612 California SW)

KELLEY JOHNSON: Award-winning jazz vocalist, live at the Pacific Room (WSB sponsor) on Alki, 8 pm. (2808 Alki SW)

SEATTLE GIRLS CHOIR: Concert at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 8 pm – details here. Online ticket sales are over but the choir says tickets will be available at the door. (42nd/Genesee)

PRE-HANUKKAH MUSIC: The Festival of Lights starts Sunday. But tonight at 9 pm at Parliament Tavern, “Celebrate Hanukkah w/horns featuring Hot Damn Scandal, and Shpilkis.” $10 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

SEE WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING … by browsing the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide and Event Calendar: