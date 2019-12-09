9 for the rest of your West Seattle Wednesday!

(Common Goldeneye, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

From the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide and Event Calendar:

DINE OUT FOR LAFAYETTE: Now through 10 pm at MOD Pizza, part of the proceeds go to help Lafayette Elementary students if you mention the fundraiser. (4755 Fauntleroy Way SW)

GIVING TREE FOR TEENS: At John L. Scott Real Estate-Westwood (WSB sponsor), today’s your last day to visit the tree, get a wish from a teen, and bring the unwrapped gift back by tomorrow. (2600 SW Barton)

BABY STORY TIME: 11:30 am at High Point Library. (3411 SW Raymond)

DINE OUT FOR ROXHILL: 4-9 pm at Proletariat Pizza in White Center, part of the proceeds will go to help Roxhill Elementary students – dine in OR delivery, just mention Roxhlll. (9622 16th SW)

SANTA AT PEGASUS PIZZA: 5 pm-10 pm, free Santa photos with a $20 order at Pegasus Pizza: “Come down early for great seats. Last year was off-the-hook fun and everyone had a great time. Enjoy great food and drinks and one of the best views on Alki!” (2770 Alki SW)

DAKOTA HOMESTEAD UPDATE: Informal meeting at West Seattle (Admiral) Library, 6-7 pm, for everyone interested in the status of the plan to buy the ex-substation site at 50th/Dakota and create community greenspace and more. (2306 42nd SW)

SEE THE LIGHTS: Uehara-Bingen Christmas Lights Show on Alki! Be there at 6:15 pm for the 6:30 show. “The show is ~25 minutes long, and everyone will gather outside the front of our house, so be sure to dress warm!” (1736 Alki SW)

AEGIS LIVING HOLIDAY BAZAAR:, 6:30 pm-8:00 pm. “Local WS crafters and artists, hot chocolate bar, and selfie station.” (4700 SW Admiral Way)

THE SUFFERING F-HEADS: 9 pm at Parliament Tavern. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

