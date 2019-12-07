7 for your West Seattle Monday!

(Photo by David Hutchinson – downtown skyline after the sun emerged Sunday)

Highlights for the day/night ahead:

WALK IN LINCOLN PARK: 10 am with Sound Steps. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

AFTERNOON BOOK GROUP: 2 pm at Southwest Library. This month’s book is “The Mermaid Chair” by Sue Monk Kidd. (9010 35th SW)

WINTER CONCERT: 7 pm at Madison Middle School. (3429 45th SW)

MONDAY NIGHT JAZZ: 7 pm at The Alley. 21+. (4509 California SW)

3 TRIVIA/QUIZ NIGHTS: Here are your Monday night options:

*Best of Hands Barrelhouse (7500 35th SW), 7 pm, $2/person, 21+

*The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 7:30 pm, free, all ages

*Parliament Tavern (4210 SW Admiral Way), 8 pm, $2/person, 21+

