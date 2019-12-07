7 for your West Seattle Monday!

(Photo by David Hutchinson – downtown skyline after the sun emerged Sunday)
Highlights for the day/night ahead:
WALK IN LINCOLN PARK: 10 am with Sound Steps. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)
AFTERNOON BOOK GROUP: 2 pm at Southwest Library. This month’s book is “The Mermaid Chair” by Sue Monk Kidd. (9010 35th SW)
WINTER CONCERT: 7 pm at Madison Middle School. (3429 45th SW)
MONDAY NIGHT JAZZ: 7 pm at The Alley. 21+. (4509 California SW)
3 TRIVIA/QUIZ NIGHTS: Here are your Monday night options:
*Best of Hands Barrelhouse (7500 35th SW), 7 pm, $2/person, 21+
*The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 7:30 pm, free, all ages
*Parliament Tavern (4210 SW Admiral Way), 8 pm, $2/person, 21+
