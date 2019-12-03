3 upcoming West Seattle safety projects open for your review

The next three West Seattle safety projects in the Neighborhood Street Fund program are in the planning phase and ready for your comments, SDOT says. Each has its own webpage with project info and an explanation of how to comment:

South Delridge Pedestrian Safety Enhancements

*New walk and bike signal at the intersection of Delridge Way SW and SW Barton St *New marked crosswalk at the intersection of Delridge Way SW and SW Barton St

SW Barton St Pedestrian Safety Enhancements

New curb ramps and crosswalks at the intersections of SW Barton St & 25th Ave S and SW Barton St & 24th Ave SW. New left turn arrows for eastbound and westbound movements at SW Barton St and 26th Ave SW to separate pedestrian movements from left turning vehicles Install new pedestrian activated flashing beacon at the intersection of SW Barton St and 25th Ave SW.

Delridge Neighborhood Greenway Safe Connections

This project is a combination of two community proposals to enhance the connection between the Delridge Neighborhood Greenway and the West Seattle Bridge Trail: Improvements to SW Andover St between 26th Ave SW (Delridge Neighborhood Greenway) and Delridge Way SW, as well as the intersection of SW Andover St & Delridge Way SW. These include protected bike lanes, green pavement markings, a new left turn pocket for people riding bikes, right turn on red restrictions, and other changes. A new railing on the onramp from the Delridge Way SW to the West Seattle Bridge. This on-ramp hosts a multiuse trail that links to the West Seattle Bridge Trail, but it currently lacks a railing between the trail and traffic using the onramp. This project will include a new railing, trimming overgrown plants to increase the usable width of the trail, and spot pavement repairs.

You have until the end of January to send your thoughts on any or all of the projects.