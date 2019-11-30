YOUTH SPORTS: Southwest Lacrosse Club signup time!

(WSB photo from 2018)

In the chilly almost-winter sunshine, here’s a reason to dream about spring: Registration time for Southwest Lacrosse Club (WSB sponsor)! Teams play a March-to-June season, with preseason practices starting in February – twice weekly, with games on Saturday, except for high-school-age players, whose practices and games are on weekdays. The girls’ program has 3rd/4th-grade and 5th/6th-grade teams; the boys’ program has 3rd/4th grade, 5th/6th grade, 7th/8th grade, and high school. Also, there’s a co-ed, non-contact, K-2 program on Sundays in April and May. You can register online at swlacrosseclub.org. The registration link for all ages is here; scholarships are available.