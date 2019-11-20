Why West Seattle Elementary briefly sheltered in place this morning

West Seattle Elementary sheltered in place for half an hour this morning. We checked on this after several phone calls/texts. It was over by the time we confirmed it, and there was no corresponding police incident anywhere nearby – which is often the case for these situations – so we followed up with Seattle Public Schools spokesperson Tim Robinson. He tells WSB the shelter-in-place happened 9:15-9:45 am because “A parent was upset and had contacted police. There were no issues.”