What’s up for your West Seattle Thanksgiving Eve

( Rock Wren, uncommon local visitor photographed at Constellation Park by Jill Duffield )

Here’s what’s happening this Thanksgiving Eve. First, from the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide:

THANKSGIVING EVE SHOPPING: Some businesses have special hours tonight in case you are slamming to get everything done at the last minute. We’ve heard from two of them: Whole Foods Market-West Seattle (4755 Fauntleroy Way SW; WSB sponsor) is staying open one hour later, until 10 pm. Also, The Beer Junction (4511 California SW) will stay open two hours later, until 1 am.

MENASHE FAMILY LIGHTS: When we visited during setup on Monday night, they were expecting to turn on West Seattle’s brightest Christmas-lights display tonight. (5605 Beach Drive SW)

And from our year-round West Seattle Event Calendar:

BABY STORY TIME: 11:30 am at High Point Library. (3411 SW Raymond)

SMART PHONES FOR SENIORS: 1 pm at the Senior Center of West Seattle, a free class in maximizing your smart phone. (4217 SW Oregon)

OPEN MIC NIGHT: Fully backlined ppen mic at The Skylark. Signups start at 7:30 pm. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

THE SUPER KREWE: “Brass-band pre-turkey party” at Parliament Tavern, 9 pm. $8 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)